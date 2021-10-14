Shaolin Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,461 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mallard Acquisition worth $8,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mallard Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,761,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Mallard Acquisition by 1,702.6% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 901,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 851,300 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Mallard Acquisition by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 802,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 352,290 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mallard Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,053,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Mallard Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,751,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MACU stock remained flat at $$9.99 during trading hours on Thursday. 618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. Mallard Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

Mallard Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

