Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases 150,000 Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goal Acquisitions were worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $11,011,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $7,896,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $7,513,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $7,307,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $7,007,000.

Shares of PUCKU stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $10.35. 159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,220. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

