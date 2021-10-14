Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 609,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 2.83% of Ventoux CCM Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTAQ. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,494,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,917,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,203,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventoux CCM Acquisition alerts:

Ventoux CCM Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.94 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 12,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,099. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.