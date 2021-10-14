Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2021

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 732,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,475,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $517,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $744,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $3,468,000.

OTCMKTS NLITU remained flat at $$10.23 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLITU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.