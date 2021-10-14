Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 732,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,475,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $517,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $744,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $3,468,000.

OTCMKTS NLITU remained flat at $$10.23 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.

