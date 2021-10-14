Shaolin Capital Management LLC Invests $6.05 Million in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 609,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth $12,727,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $9,494,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $6,951,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,564,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,334,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTAQ remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 12,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,099. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

