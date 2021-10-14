Shaolin Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 709,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 1.42% of Corner Growth Acquisition worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COOL. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,316,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,727,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,148,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,790,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,594,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COOL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.74. 14 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,983. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

