Shaolin Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AF Acquisition were worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AF Acquisition by 40.0% in the second quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in AF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in AF Acquisition by 11.0% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AFAQU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,465. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

