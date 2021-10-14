Shaolin Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,080 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Group Nine Acquisition were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,970,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,723,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $13,757,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,539,000.

Shares of GNACU remained flat at $$9.94 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,857. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

