Shaolin Capital Management LLC Grows Position in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AF Acquisition were worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AF Acquisition by 0.3% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,704,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AF Acquisition by 40.0% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,259,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 359,943 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $10,512,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $9,860,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $9,377,000.

Shares of AFAQU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,465. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

