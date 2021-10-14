Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys 400,357 Shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) by 49.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,213,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,357 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edify Acquisition were worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 215,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the second quarter worth $126,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the second quarter worth $290,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the second quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,085,000.

Get Edify Acquisition alerts:

Edify Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EACPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.