Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys 109,033 Shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) by 19.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 669,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,033 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTOCU. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,888,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,904,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,630,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,928,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,188,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PTOCU remained flat at $$9.93 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,881. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

