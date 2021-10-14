SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,135 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 69,862 shares during the period. Anabranch Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 1.4% in the first quarter. Anabranch Capital Management LP now owns 669,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The New York Times by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,876,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,721,000 after acquiring an additional 318,079 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 61,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The New York Times stock opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

