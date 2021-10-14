SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 244,682 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 94.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 244,682 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSM. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Shares of MSM opened at $83.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.91. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.78 and a 1-year high of $96.23.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

