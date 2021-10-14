SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 62.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,642 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,121,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,378,000 after acquiring an additional 629,862 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,163,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,444,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,541,000 after acquiring an additional 324,623 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 24,144.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 308,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 309,767 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $32.95 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.68.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

