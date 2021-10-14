SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 221.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3,137.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter worth $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter worth $218,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $619,618.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $862,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,886 shares of company stock worth $8,951,177 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PSMT opened at $76.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.73.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

