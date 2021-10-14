SevenOneSeven Capital Management Sells 11,872 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,872 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

IEI stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.75. 2,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,383. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.76. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $129.44 and a 52 week high of $133.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

