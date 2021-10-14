SevenOneSeven Capital Management Makes New $316,000 Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,076,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 71,722 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $12.49 on Thursday, reaching $265.50. 6,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,519. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.31 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.01.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Repligen’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGEN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.00.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at $63,222,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

