SevenOneSeven Capital Management Invests $384,000 in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 690 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. SVB Financial Group makes up 1.0% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $10.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $678.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,937. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $263.34 and a 12 month high of $692.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $571.23. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.78.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

