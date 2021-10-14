SevenOneSeven Capital Management Invests $240,000 in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BG. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bunge by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Bunge by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in Bunge by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

NYSE BG traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $85.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.