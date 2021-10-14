Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SQNS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sequans Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

SQNS stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 616,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 158,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

