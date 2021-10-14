Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.350-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.14.

Shares of SRE opened at $126.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.81.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

