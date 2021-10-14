Seeyond Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Seeyond reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after buying an additional 245,657 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

CSCO traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.41. 133,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,879,564. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

