Seeyond Has $2.81 Million Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Seeyond increased its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Sealed Air by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Sealed Air by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,151. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

