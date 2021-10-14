Seeyond Decreases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Seeyond lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,597 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $289.05. The company had a trading volume of 42,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,344. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36. The company has a market capitalization of $282.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.92 and its 200 day moving average is $243.74.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.31, for a total value of $1,486,571.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $4,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 789,178 shares of company stock valued at $203,573,681. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

