Seeyond Cuts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 18,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,501. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.96. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $130.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $42,877.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

