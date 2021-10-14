Seeyond Acquires 17 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 33.3% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 29.3% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 47.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $11.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $634.51. 1,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,905. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.27, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $661.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $609.70. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $414.68 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.