Seeyond Acquires 1,451 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Seeyond increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $283.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,793. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $314.95 and its 200 day moving average is $312.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Biogen in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.90.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.