Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Shares Up 16.3%

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) shot up 16.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 219,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 156,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

Seeing Machines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEEMF)

Seeing Machines Ltd. engages in the provision of computer vision technologies. It operates through the following business segment: Automotive, Off-Road, Fleet, Aviation, Scientific Advances, and Other. The firm specializes in computer vision algorithms that track eye gaze, head position, and pupil size to detect driver drowsiness, distraction, and microsleep events.

