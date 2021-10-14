Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Penn Virginia Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Penn Virginia in a report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.23.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their target price on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of PVAC opened at $32.47 on Thursday. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $35.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.54.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Penn Virginia by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 25,121 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 1,619.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 103,040 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 121.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 237,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.