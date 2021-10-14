Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SHIP. HC Wainwright began coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Seanergy Maritime from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.55 million, a PE ratio of 129.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.29 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.