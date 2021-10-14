ScPrime (SCP) Trading 111.4% Higher Over Last Week

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $7.78 million and $40,449.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 111.4% higher against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070740 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00047296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 45,104,421 coins and its circulating supply is 38,420,810 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.