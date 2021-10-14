Scott Spirit Buys 2,769 Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Stock

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) insider Scott Spirit acquired 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,770.66 ($25,830.49).

Shares of LON:SFOR opened at GBX 734 ($9.59) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 778.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 658.99. S4 Capital plc has a 52 week low of GBX 364 ($4.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 878 ($11.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -163.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 710 ($9.28).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.