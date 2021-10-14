Scotiabank Increases Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to C$17.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 32,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,670. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

