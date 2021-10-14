Scotiabank Increases Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target to C$12.00

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

IVPAF opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $8.28.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

