Scotiabank Increases Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$9.50

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.55.

Shares of AAV traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.70. 521,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.52. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.67 and a 52-week high of C$6.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.66.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$2,835,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

