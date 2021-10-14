Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Position Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,155,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,323 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $161,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $51.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $51.47.

