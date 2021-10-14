Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schrödinger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. Schrödinger has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -87.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $29.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $85,215.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,215.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,057 shares of company stock worth $7,285,651 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Schrödinger by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

