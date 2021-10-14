Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNDR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 target price on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.57 on Thursday. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 410.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 2,321.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Schneider National by 18.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Schneider National by 50.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

