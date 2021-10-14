ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Gap Down to $36.92

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.92, but opened at $36.02. ScanSource shares last traded at $35.51, with a volume of 650 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $929.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $273,317.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $100,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $1,375,261. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 112,771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

