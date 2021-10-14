Savix (SVX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,395.00

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Savix coin can now be purchased for about $4.99 or 0.00008576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Savix has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Savix has a market cap of $317,016.48 and approximately $7,395.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00045028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.00209822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00093369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 123,187 coins and its circulating supply is 63,534 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

