SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on SAP in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €135.00 ($158.82).

SAP opened at €121.50 ($142.94) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. SAP has a 12 month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12 month high of €135.62 ($159.55). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €122.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €118.78. The stock has a market cap of $143.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.48.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

