Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Up to $19.81

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.81, but opened at $20.57. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 1,035 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $57,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 976,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,412,261. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 74,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,895 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 11.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 50.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

