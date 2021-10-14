Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 11.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 13.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

NASDAQ:SANA opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $57,523.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 976,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,412,261. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,929 shares of company stock worth $1,873,895.

Several research analysts have commented on SANA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.