salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 4,300 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.76, for a total value of $1,198,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 5th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $1,171,793.00.
- On Tuesday, September 28th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total value of $1,174,932.00.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $326,640.00.
- On Tuesday, September 21st, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $1,116,280.00.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00.
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00.
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $1,034,666.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $138,997.60.
- On Tuesday, July 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,034,408.00.
CRM stock opened at $284.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $278.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.22, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.74. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $286.36.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
