salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 4,300 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.76, for a total value of $1,198,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $1,171,793.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total value of $1,174,932.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $326,640.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $1,116,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $1,034,666.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $138,997.60.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,034,408.00.

CRM stock opened at $284.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $278.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.22, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.74. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

