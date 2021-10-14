salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $5,478,600.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $5,478,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.92, for a total transaction of $5,498,400.00.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total transaction of $5,456,800.00.
- On Monday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total transaction of $5,386,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $5,442,200.00.
- On Monday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total transaction of $5,617,800.00.
- On Friday, September 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $5,675,800.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total transaction of $5,183,600.00.
- On Monday, September 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total transaction of $5,137,600.00.
- On Friday, September 17th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $5,200,600.00.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00.
salesforce.com stock opened at $284.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.44 billion, a PE ratio of 114.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $286.36.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
