salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $5,478,600.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $5,478,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.92, for a total transaction of $5,498,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total transaction of $5,456,800.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total transaction of $5,386,000.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $5,442,200.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total transaction of $5,617,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $5,675,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total transaction of $5,183,600.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total transaction of $5,137,600.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $5,200,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00.

salesforce.com stock opened at $284.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.44 billion, a PE ratio of 114.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

