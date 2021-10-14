Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Buys $999,940.59 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.69 per share, for a total transaction of $999,940.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,442 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.46 per share, for a total transaction of $974,007.32.

On Friday, October 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,853 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,909.54.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Istar Inc. bought 13,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $999,948.57.

On Monday, October 4th, Istar Inc. bought 13,848 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,964.08.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Istar Inc. bought 13,644 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.29 per share, for a total transaction of $999,968.76.

On Monday, September 27th, Istar Inc. purchased 657,894 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,944.00.

Shares of SAFE stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.84. The company had a trading volume of 96,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82 and a beta of -0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.92. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 69.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Safehold during the second quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Safehold during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 68.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist upped their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.01.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

