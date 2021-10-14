SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Tops $0.73

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $20.18 million and $9,243.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,337.43 or 1.00143368 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00059178 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.49 or 0.00316694 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.07 or 0.00527125 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00215664 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009567 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002302 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001053 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

