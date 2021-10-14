SAFE DEAL (SFD) Achieves Market Cap of $2.91 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $360,479.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for about $3.19 or 0.00005508 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00072227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00120012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00075574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,149.59 or 1.00286592 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,613.90 or 0.06232645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002822 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 1,877,095 coins and its circulating supply is 911,406 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

