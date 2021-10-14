S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

S&T (ETR:SANT) received a €32.00 ($37.65) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SANT. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on S&T in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on S&T in a report on Tuesday.

SANT opened at €21.78 ($25.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91. S&T has a 52 week low of €15.10 ($17.76) and a 52 week high of €24.20 ($28.47). The business’s 50 day moving average is €21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

