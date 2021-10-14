RWWM Inc. Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RWWM Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,730,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,181 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 22.1% of RWWM Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. RWWM Inc. owned about 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $172,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $899,097,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.5% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 440,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after buying an additional 68,635 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 32.0% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.1% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

XOM stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.81. 507,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,242,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

